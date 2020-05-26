Image copyright UGC Image caption About 100 people gathered at Richmond Falls on the River Swale, on Monday

About 100 people gathered at a beauty spot in North Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend despite coronavirus restrictions.

Richmond Falls on the River Swale proved a popular spot for the sunbathers on Monday.

Police said fines could be issued for gatherings of people from more than two households but not for failing to abide to social distancing guidelines.

One local officer later tweeted about the rubbish that had been left behind.

She also praised the efforts of volunteers, including local teenagers, who helped clear it up.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend North Yorkshire Police had urged people to "move on" if the place they were visiting was busy.

However, large crowds were also reported in other areas, with Burnsall seeing an influx of visitors.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Crowds of people visited Burnsall over the weekend

It comes after new rules allowing day trips to outdoor spaces came into force earlier this month.

