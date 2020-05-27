Image copyright Joyce Richardson Image caption Joyce Richardson said she was "standing up" for Herriot Hospice Homecare because she wanted to help other people on her birthday

A woman who struggles to stand up will aim to do it 100 times before her 100th birthday in June to raise money for the hospice which cared for her dying son.

Joyce Richardson, who served in the Women's Land Army during World War Two, nearly lost the use of her legs after developing sepsis last year.

She set herself the challenge to raise money for Herriot Hospice Homecare.

The great-great grandmother said she wanted to thank the charity for "the wonderful support" her family received.

Mrs Richardson, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, said: "It may not seem much to most people but, believe you me, hauling myself up out of the chair is a huge struggle every time."

Image copyright Joyce Richardson Image caption During World War Two, Mrs Richardson served in the Women's Land Army in Ripon

Shortly after her 99th birthday, Mrs Richardson developed sepsis and had to be treated in hospital.

Since then she has struggled with the use of her legs and cannot stand for any length of time.

However, ahead of her milestone birthday next month, Mrs Richardson aims to stand 100 times for 10 seconds each time.

She is raising funds through a Justgiving page, where she shared a picture of herself as a 21-year-old in the Women's Land Army in 1941.

Mrs Richardson added: "The challenge would have been easy for me too, in those days."

Image copyright Joyce Richardson Image caption The Women's Land Army provided extra agricultural labour to prevent food shortages

Herriot Hospice Homecare looks after patients with life-limiting illnesses in the Hambleton and Richmondshire areas.

Mrs Richardson's eldest son Gill, 74, was cared for by the charity before his death in October last year.

The 99-year-old set out to raise £1,000 for the charity and has already received more than £3,500 in donations.

Chief executive Tony Collins said: "We'd like to wish Joyce a wonderful and very happy 100th birthday, and send lots of good luck for the remainder of her challenge."

