Image copyright John H Darch / Geograph Image caption Harrogate became a fashionable spa town after the spring opened in 1571

The UK competition watchdog is investigating the proposed takeover of Britain's oldest bottled water company.

Danone announced it was buying a majority stake in the Harrogate Spring Water company in February.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was considering whether the deal would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" within the market.

The Yorkshire company first started bottling its spa water in 1740.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the CMA has invited comments on the proposed acquisition and is now due to give a decision by 6 July.

If approved, the company would join the French firm's Evian and Volvic bottled water brands.

The price of the deal has not been disclosed, but would see the current shareholders, the Cain family, continue to hold a minority stake.

Last year the firm achieved sales of £21.6m.

The Harrogate spring opened in 1571 and the North Yorkshire town around it became a fashionable spa resort.

