Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption North Yorkshire Police clocked one motorist travelling at 131mph

A motorist was clocked speeding at 131mph (210kmph) in North Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend.

The offender - who was stopped on the A64 near York - was one of five caught travelling in excess of 100mph (160kmph).

North Yorkshire Police also recorded more than 50 offences between Ribblehead and Settle in just one and a half hours.

The force said it had seen some appalling incidents in recent days.

Supt Paula Booth said: "On Friday, we warned motorists that we were stepping up our response to the horrendous driving and motorcycling we've seen, and we dealt with a high number of significant violations this weekend."

The force previously warned some drivers and motorcyclists were using the county's roads as a race track due to quieter road conditions as a result of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Officers dealt with a spate of offences in April, including a driver caught doing 132mph (212kmph) on the A168 from Northallerton to Wetherby.

Supt Booth added: "As traffic levels increase with some lockdown restrictions being relaxed, we're concerned that someone will be killed if driving standards are not brought under control."

The force said it also issued more than 50 fines to people breaching lockdown restrictions over the weekend.

These included overnight stays in motorhomes and groups of people from different households drinking in public areas.

