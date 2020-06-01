Image copyright Google Image caption The pub's landlord was issued with a prohibition notice

A pub which set up tables and chairs on the roadside for customers buying take-out drinks has been ordered to stop.

A prohibition notice was issued by council officers to the Coach & Horses on West Park, Harrogate, on Sunday.

Harrogate Borough Council said pubs were able to offer take away food and drink but were not allowed to operate any kind of beer garden.

The landlord could lose his licence and face criminal charges if he ignores the notice.

The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service enforcement teams had visited two premises in Harrogate on Saturday over concerns customers were ignoring social-distancing rules.

"Breaches of the lockdown regulations were witnessed," a spokesman said.

"Advice was given to the licensees of two premises, reminding them of the law. Sadly, one premises - the Coach and Horses - opened again on the Sunday.

"Although the licensee followed the initial advice, a further breach of the regulations was committed."

He said council staff had faced verbal abuse from customers at the pub.

Pubs and restaurants were ordered to shut on 20 March, as part of the UK's attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

