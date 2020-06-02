Image copyright Joyce Richardson Image caption Joyce Richardson has now stood up more than 100 times and raised almost £18,000

A 100-year-old woman is celebrating her birthday having met her challenge to stand up 100 times before her big day, raising almost £18,000 for charity.

Joyce Richardson, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, raised the money for Herriot Hospice Homecare in Northallerton, which cared for her son.

Having nearly lost the use of her legs after developing sepsis last year, she said each stand was a "huge struggle".

She thanked everyone who donated, saying "it's absolutely wonderful."

Mrs Richardson's eldest son Gill, 74, was cared for by the charity before he died last October.

The great-great grandmother said she wanted to thank the charity for "the wonderful support" her family received.

She set out to raise £1,000 for the charity, but donations to her JustGiving page now total £16, 873 and the charity says with money sent inside cards, the total is almost £18,000.

She said: "When I started it I thought if I raised £1,000 I would do very well, but I'm absolutely amazed how generous people have been."

Image copyright Joyce Richardson Image caption During World War Two, Mrs Richardson served in the Women's Land Army in Ripon

The centenarian shared a picture of herself on her JustGiving page as a 21-year-old in the Women's Land Army in 1941.

Mrs Richardson added: "The challenge would have been easy for me too, in those days."

Herriot Hospice Homecare provides home care in the communities in the Hambleton and Richmond areas.

Chief Executive Tony Collins said it was a "remarkable achievement".

He said: "She has put everything into it, just the sheer encouragement to the staff knowing they are being supported in this way, it's really put a smile on their faces."

He said the charity needs about £1m a year to continue the services it provides, and the money would be spent "very wisely".

