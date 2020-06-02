Image copyright North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters stepped in to rescue tadpoles in a dried-out pond

Firefighters have come to the rescue of tadpoles struggling to survive in a dried-out pond by filling it with thousands of litres of water.

The crew, who had been tackling a nearby fire, called in at the pond on Bracken Road, York, on their way back to base on Monday afternoon.

They poured in 9,000 litres of water to replenish the pond, which they said had become a "muddy puddle".

Local residents clapped and cheered the firefighters as they left.

Bob Hoskins, who is fire station manager at York, received an email from city councillor Stephen Fenton saying residents were becoming increasingly worried about the state of the pond.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Image caption The pond had dried during a recent spell of warm weather

Mr Hoskins said: "I realised fire crews from Tadcaster, helping to tackle a pine needles fire on Common Lane, York, were just around the corner with a 9,000-litre water bowser, so I asked them to drop in on the muddy puddle pond on their way home.

"Everything was in the right place at the right time, so there was no need for extra resources."

Mr Fenton said: "It's such a nice gesture when they're so busy and stretched, which was hugely appreciated by local residents, which was shown by the clapping and cheering when they left."

