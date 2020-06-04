Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dr John Sentamu has served as the Archbishop of York for 15 years

The Archbishop of York will reflect on his life, including his early days in Uganda under dictator Idi Amin, in a farewell radio service.

Dr John Sentamu is retiring after spending 15 years in the role as the second most important figure in the Church of England.

The service will be broadcast across the BBC local radio network on Sunday.

Dr Sentamu, 70, will be be succeeded next month by Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford.

The archbishop's daughter, the Rev Grace Sentamu-Baverstock, will lead the service, which will also feature his wife, the Rev Margaret Sentamu.

Speaking ahead of the service, Dr Sentamu said it had been "a great joy and privilege to serve as Archbishop of York".

"Not only did I get to live in God's own county, but I have been able to be a voice for the North, championing the cause of those who live here," he said.

"Now it is time to open a new chapter in my life and I welcome the opportunity during these strange times to share some reflections, readings, songs and prayers with listeners of local radio."

When he was appointed in 2005 Dr Sentamu became the UK's first black archbishop.

Ashley Peatfield, Editor of Religion and Ethics for BBC English Regions, said: "We are pleased to be marking the retirement of a hugely important figure in the Anglican Church.

"Archbishop John Sentamu has been a cornerstone of the church for 15 years and has become a household name to millions."

The service, produced by BBC Radio York, can be heard on all BBC local radio stations from 08:00 BST on Sunday.

