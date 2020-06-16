Image copyright Chapter of York Image caption Places of worship in England have been allowed to open for private individual prayer

York Minster says it has reopened to people who want to use it for individual prayer and reflection.

Visitors will be able to visit the nave, light a candle and pray during set opening hours, the cathedral said.

The historic building was closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Visitor numbers are to be limited and worshippers must respect social distancing. A one-way system for people inside the church has been introduced.

Places of worship in England have been allowed to open for private individual prayer since Monday under government plans.

Individual churches, mosques, synagogues and temples have to manage the number of worshippers attending.

Image copyright Chapter of York Image caption Visitors now have to use the church's west end entrance

Changes inside the building include installing hand sanitisers at the entrance and exit, and signs to direct visitors.

Clergy will be available in the church during opening hours, the Minster said.

The nave is now open between 16:30 and 18:30 from Tuesday to Saturday, and 14:30 to 16:30 on Sunday.

Image copyright Chapter of York Image caption A one-way system directs visitors around the building

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.