Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Zoe Zaremba was last seen by her mother on Saturday 13 June

Police searching for a missing woman say they have found a body.

The family of Zoe Zaremba, 25, from Aiskew, North Yorkshire, have been made aware.

Officers have yet to formally identify the body of the woman, found near Bedale on Sunday afternoon.

The "tragic find" follows a week-long search for Miss Zaremba, whose disappearance was described as being out of character.

Miss Zaremba, who has autism, was last seen by her mother, who she lives with, at her home at 23:00 BST on 13 June.

She was reported as missing the following day and a search was launched involving a police helicopter, dog units and mountain rescue teams.

Members of the public were asked to play a role in trying to locate her by checking their doorbell cameras, CCTV and dash-cam footage and checking outbuildings and garden sheds.

