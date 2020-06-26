Image copyright Graham Hogg/Geograph Image caption The walls are listed as ancient monuments as they are of national importance

Visitors to York's city walls, some of the "most complete and finest in England", will have to follow a one-way system when they reopen on 4 July.

The move is designed to help social distancing walking around the walls that are about 2 miles (3km) in length, said City of York Council.

Signs at all entry points will direct visitors around the correct clockwise path, it said.

The walls were closed in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: "York's city walls are the most complete and finest in England, making them one of our most treasured historical assets."

Some of the original walls were built by the Roman's almost 2,000 years ago.

Stephen Lusty, chair of York Civic Trust, said: "The walls mean a lot to York, you can't get into the city without seeing them, the walls are the biggest building in York and are a massive construction and it's impressive.

"If you live here the walls are the first thing you see when you get out of the railway station and it's a symbol you are home.

"They were built by the Romans to protect their garrison and the whole of York's treasures and buildings like the Minster are within them, they contain 2,000 years of history, symbols and places that remind us of those events."

The walls include five main bars (gateways) and 45 towers.

The walls are listed as ancient monuments as they are of national importance.

Image caption The walls have been rebuilt many times since the Roman first built them

York's walls: Almost 2,000 years of history

York's walls are Roman in origin and were originally built of earth and wood in 71AD

They were patched up by the Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Normans some in stone, some as earthen ramparts

Then rebuilt in stone in the 13th Century to defend against raiders from Scotland

The walls were last defended in 1757 when rioters protesting about taxation threatened the city

The walls run for 2.1 miles (3.4km).

Source: York Civic Trust, BBC

