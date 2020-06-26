Image copyright Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Emergency services spent four hours rescuing another man from the same location less than a month ago

A man has been seriously injured tombstoning from a waterfall less than a month after another man was hurt at the same location.

A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hurt at Thomason Foss, near Goathland, on Thursday.

It comes weeks after emergency services spent four hours rescuing another injured man at the beauty spot.

Police have warned people not to jump into water from height to try to cool down amid the heatwave.

Officers said they had also been forced to move on a group of 40 young people from a quarry at Great Heck, near Selby.

There has also been an increase in the number of people jumping into the sea from harbour walls and piers in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said it was concerned more people were willing to enter water, often after drinking alcohol, without considering the risk of serious injury or death.

Ch Insp Rachel Wood said: "Tombstoning is an extremely dangerous thing to do and has cost people their lives in the past.

"Sadly, such tragedies will happen again in the future if people - often having been drinking alcohol - continue to take such unnecessary risks at our coastal and countryside areas."

Police will work with the North York Moors National Park Authority to warn against the dangers at Thomason Foss following recent incidents.

The first came amid concerns about people "partying" at the falls at the end of May,

North Yorkshire Police also warned on the dangers of jumping into quarries filled with water after dispersing a gathering in Great Heck on Wednesday.

