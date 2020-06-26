Image copyright Roger Hattam Image caption The 200-acre park has been left covered in litter

An "avalanche" of litter has been left after parties on Harrogate's Stray, the council said.

Hundreds of park goers have enjoyed the recent warm weather on the renowned beauty spot.

However some brought a pile of rubbish including beer bottles, takeaway boxes and drug paraphernalia with them.

Councillor Andrew Paraskos said he was "really disappointed" and it would "be really nice" if people just tidied up.

Harrogate Borough Council, which looks after the 200 acres of grass and trees close to the town centre, is installing more bins, doubling collections and deploying staff every day of the week.

Mr Paraskos announced an extra refuse collection in the afternoon to bolster the morning's work., and he hoped the extra bins would soon be in place, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Judy d'Arcy Thompson, chair of the Stray Defence Association started in 1933 to safeguard the land, said littering had "turned into an avalanche" in recent weeks.

Image copyright Harrogate Borough Council Image caption Large amounts of rubbish have been collected from the area

