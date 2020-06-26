Image caption Sir Gary Verity was chief executive of the tourism company for a decade

The former boss of Yorkshire's tourism body will not face further police investigation in relation to expense claims.

Sir Gary Verity, 55, resigned from Welcome to Yorkshire (WtY) in 2019 on health grounds.

West Yorkshire Police said its investigation was complete and "no further action" would be taken.

WtY said it had been told of the decision. The BBC has approached Sir Gary's legal team for comment

Sir Gary was appointed as chief executive in 2008 and became a major figure after bringing the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2014.

He was also responsible for the subsequent annual Tour de Yorkshire cycle race, and in 2015 was awarded a knighthood for services to tourism.

His departure in March 2019 followed concerns over his expense claims and the way in which staff were treated.

The organisation, which is funded by businesses and councils across Yorkshire, commissioned two independent investigations.

One was concerned with expense claims, while the other looked into how the organisation was managed.

The reports found expenses claims were made without receipts and staff felt unable to speak out about bad behaviour.

Sir Gary Verity has always denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

WtY said it had no further comment to make regarding the closed investigation, but said it had made "significant" cost savings in the past year alongside changes to its governance and leadership arrangements.

