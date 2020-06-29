Image copyright Google Image caption The woman fell from the camper van shortly before the roundabout on the A61 on Sunday evening

A woman has died after falling out of a moving camper van that was travelling on a road in North Yorkshire.

The 40-year-old fell from a white Fiat van on the B6165 near Ripley as it travelled from the direction of Pateley Bridge on Sunday evening.

North Yorkshire Police said that shortly before the roundabout on the A61, the woman fell from the moving vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The force said she was a passenger in the vehicle, while a man was driving.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.