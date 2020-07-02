Burglar found asleep in house jailed

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police

A burglar found by a homeowner asleep on her living room floor has been jailed.

The 21-year-old woman was woken by a noise at her home in York and went downstairs to find Stephen Woodall fast asleep on the floor.

He was still there when police arrived and discovered he was in possession of a kitchen knife.

Woodall, 45, of Clarence Street, York, was ordered to serve six years in prison by a judge at York Crown Court.

He admitted one count of burglary and one count of aggravated burglary with intent to steal.

The woman was alone at her home when she was awoken at about 08:00 BST by the noise and went downstairs to discover Woodall.

When officers arrived, he also had a key to the house's garden gate, which the victim said had been inside her home, in his pocket.

Officers also found a suitcase and carrier bag in the kitchen, which contained items belonging to the homeowner and her housemates.

North Yorkshire Police said Woodall had claimed in interviews he believed the property belonged to someone he knew.

