Would-be pet owners in North Yorkshire are being scammed into buying puppies that do not exist, police have said.

Criminals are using the coronavirus restrictions as an excuse to persuade customers to pay up before they are allowed to see their new pets.

Once the money has been paid, the scammers become uncontactable and no puppy arrives.

North Yorkshire Police said it had received several reports from victims who have been duped.

Kevin Ross, of North Yorkshire Police's Fraud and Economic Crime Unit, urged people not to buy pets online unless from a reputable seller.

He said people that had fallen victim to the scam had also been asked to transfer money for vet bills, vaccinations and other costs.

"Purchasing a new pet is a decision that should never be taken lightly and we would urge anyone considering doing so to follow the RSPCA's guidance."

