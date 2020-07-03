Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police believe they "disrupted criminal activity" when they tried to pull the lorry over

Police are hunting a gang who jumped from a moving lorry on the motorway leaving it to crash off the road.

Officers spotted the HGV in "suspicious circumstances" and tried to pull it over but the driver refused to stop.

Moments later, five people dressed in black jumped out of the vehicle as it travelled along in the middle lane of the A1(M) near Leeming Bar.

The lorry left the road and went into a grass verge while the suspects fled into a nearby field.

They could not be found despite a search, involving a police dog and a helicopter, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Jumping from a moving lorry and letting it crash off the motorway was an extremely reckless act that could have had very serious consequences.

"Although no suspects have been located at this time, it's highly likely that our response has disrupted criminal activity overnight."

Police are trying to identify the gang who were last seen heading in the direction of the village of Little Fencote following the incident at about 01:20 BST.

The Mercedes HGV has since been recovered and a forensic examination is under way.

