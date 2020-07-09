Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Nathan Lofthouse,, 30, tried to claim his motorbike had been stolen

A motorcyclist who hit a 12-year-old girl before leaving her in the road with a fractured skull has been jailed for two years and 10 months.

Nathan Lofthouse, 30, fled the scene and hid his Kawasaki motorbike and clothes after the crash on Boroughbridge Road, York, in June 2019.

He pleaded guilty to five charges at a Leeds Crown Court hearing in May.

The girl's family said their lives had been "changed forever" after she was left with life-changing injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said when Lofthouse, of Askham Croft, York, was tracked down and arrested, he tried to claim his motorbike, which was found to contain drugs, had been stolen. He later changed his story and said he was unaware he hit a pedestrian and had not come forward because he was uninsured.

During sentencing at York Crown Court on Wednesday, Lofthouse was also handed a 29-month ban after he admitted failing to stop after a collision, perverting the course of justice, having no licence and no insurance and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

'Harrowing'

Police said the victim needed extensive medical treatment and had "still not been able to return to school after months of rehabilitation".

Insp Jeremy Bartley said: "Rather than acting like a grown man, Lofthouse did the most cowardly thing possible - he left a young girl laying on the road with a fractured skull, made his getaway and tried to hide the evidence that he knew would incriminate him."

He said it had been "a harrowing and drawn-out ordeal for the girl" and her family.

In a family statement, the victim's mother thanked all those who helped her daughter and added: "Our lives have changed forever."

