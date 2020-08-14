York's Mothership Festival cancelled days before in Covid 'U-turn' Published duration 14 August Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Mothership Festival image caption York's Mothership Festival usually attracts about 3,000 people

A music festival has been cancelled with days to go after council officers changed their mind over Covid-19 rules, organisers say.

The Mothership Festival, held in York, was due to go ahead on 16 August, subject to a reduced audience of 499.

Organiser Dave Sykes claims the council reversed its decision on Thursday leaving him no choice but to cancel three days before the event.

The council said the event did not meet the robust Covid-19 precautions needed.

The event, which usually attracts 3,000 people at Acomb Sports Club, has taken place over the last decade to help raise funds for the club.

It was originally due to take place on the 28 June, but the date was moved to 16 August while organisers waited to get clearance.

image copyright MOthership Festival image caption The event is held each summer to raise money for Acomb Sports Club

He said he was confident the arrangements for the event had been in line with the coronavirus regulations.

They included having event security and marshals to ensure people sat in their own groups, closing indoor areas and managing toilets to avoid queues.

A licence application had been approved during the week of the 16 July, Mr Sykes added.

"As part of the application all the relevant authorities have three days to comment, but it seems that process wasn't followed."

Matthew Boxall, chair of the York Safety Advisory Group, said the group had only received the Covid-19 risk assessment three days before the festival.

"While previous festival plans have met the safety requirements at the time, plans for this summer's event during the pandemic did not," he said.

"After careful consideration, SAG informed the organiser that it could not support the event and the organiser has decided to cancel this year's festival."

He said he appreciated it was disappointing for those involved.

Mr Sykes said the decision had left him feeling "deflated and disheartened".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.