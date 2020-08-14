Richmond petrol station fire: Fifty firefighters tackle blaze Published duration 14 August

Fifty firefighters are tackling a blaze at a petrol station storeroom.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it initially had 10 engines at the scene on Victoria Road, Richmond and there was a plume of heavy smoke.

There are no reports of any injuries, but properties have been evacuated and people living nearby have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

A cordon is in place and crews are expected to be there "for some time", the fire service added.

Stuart Simpson, from the fire service, said: "We've now got eight engines on site and we're beginning to win the battle.

"I imagine we'll be there for a while and may well keep a watching brief overnight.

"The fuel tanks at the garage are not involved and there are no casualties.

"But I would ask people to stay away from the area."

image copyright Mandy Franklin image caption The petrol station is on Victoria Road in Richmond, North Yorkshire

image copyright North Yorkshire Police image caption Thick smoke could be seen coming from the fire over the town of Richmond