Richmond petrol station fire: Fifty firefighters tackle blaze
Fifty firefighters are tackling a blaze at a petrol station storeroom.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it initially had 10 engines at the scene on Victoria Road, Richmond and there was a plume of heavy smoke.
There are no reports of any injuries, but properties have been evacuated and people living nearby have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed.
A cordon is in place and crews are expected to be there "for some time", the fire service added.
Stuart Simpson, from the fire service, said: "We've now got eight engines on site and we're beginning to win the battle.
"I imagine we'll be there for a while and may well keep a watching brief overnight.
"The fuel tanks at the garage are not involved and there are no casualties.
"But I would ask people to stay away from the area."
