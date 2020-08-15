York collects almost £8m in parking charges Published duration 15 August

Income from parking charges brought more than £7.9m into the City of York's council coffers in the last year.

Figures show the council made nearly £8m between April 2019 and March 2020 just before the lockdown.

It is less than the £8.2m the local authority made the year before - but council reports say the flooding in February hit its parking income.

The cash comes from the council's 13 car parks, two coach parks, on-street parking and residents' parking schemes.

But the authority also spent more than £4.7m on operating car parks and enforcement costs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Council estimates predict this year's parking income could be lower as a result of the pandemic - with losses of about £1m in the first two months of the financial year.

A parking incentive programme has also been running since July to offer one or two hours of free parking in certain car parks.

