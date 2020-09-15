Historic York Minster organ pipes restored Published duration 26 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption The pipes, which date from 1832, have a distinctive colour

The final decorative pipes have been returned to York Minster's organ as a £2m restoration project nears completion.

The organ is one of the UK's largest, with more than 5,400 pipes which range in length from the size of a pencil to 33ft (10m).

The "once-in-a-century" refurbishment saw the organ dismantled and removed from the cathedral in October 2018.

The project is due to completed by Spring 2021.

The gold, green, cream and red pipes are part of the set of 102 which decorate the case of the organ.

They date from 1832 and are some of the oldest surviving pipes in the organ.

They have not been used musically since the last refurbishment in 1903, but the current project will see them brought back into use.

image copyright PA Media image caption The organ was last restored in 1903

image copyright Duncan Lomax image caption The organ is one of the largest in the UK with more than 5,400 pipes

Robert Sharpe, director of music at York Minster, said organ music had been at the heart of worship for centuries.

"It's a once-in-a-century project.

"We're delighted to have reached this stage in the project and to see all the amazing craftsmanship which has gone into refurbishing the organ coming together."

Specialist firm Harrison and Harrison have been carrying out the reinstallation work in Durham.

Jim Reeves, from the company, said: "I've worked on some very big projects but nothing as complicated and technical as this organ.

"It's an absolute pleasure to work on an organ like this in such a fantastic building like this."

