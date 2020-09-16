Coronavirus: Carlton in Snaith primary shut after staff test positive Published duration 31 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A primary school has been closed after four members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Carlton in Snaith Primary in North Yorkshire shut on Tuesday until further notice with only children of keyworkers being allowed to attend.

Headteacher Jon Watson said the wellbeing of pupils, staff and the wider community, was the "key focus".

The council said families would be contacted if their child was a close contact and told to self-isolate.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, North Yorkshire's Director of Public Health, said the decision to close was at the discretion of the school and governors.

He added: "Please only get a test if you have symptoms or are instructed to by contact tracers."

Mr Watson said a detailed risk assessment was taking place.

"We are aware that local areas such as Selby and Snaith have had increased number of positive Covid-19 cases in recent days and weeks.

"We are very confident that we have done all we can to ensure pupils, parents and staff are safe as possible, by following all DfE guidance for the full opening of schools carefully and accurately."

