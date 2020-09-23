Double U-turn for Selby FC over Reece Thompson signing Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Reece Thompson was convicted of assault and grievous bodily harm in 2019 but was taken on trial by Selby Town in 2020

A footballer convicted of domestic violence will not be signed by a club who initially said he could play because he deserved a "second chance".

Selby Town FC initially said Reece Thompson, jailed in 2019, had "served his sentence" so could be signed.

But on Wednesday, club sponsor Reeds Rains estate agency pulled out after the Ministry of Justice said Thompson was still on licence.

The non-league club then announced Thompson would not be signed after all.

It is not known whether Reeds Rains will sponsor the club in future.

Thompson was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court in April 2019 of assault, grievous bodily harm and criminal damage after beating up his girlfriend.

Earlier this year he was taken on trial by Selby Town. However, many fans said his signing would send the wrong message to abuse victims and the club has since apologised.

Selby Town FC then backtracked on Tuesday and said as he had "served his sentence" he could now sign for the club.

But on Wednesday, after the Ministry of Justice confirmed he was still on licence, Reeds Rains said it was withdrawing its sponsorship and the club announced it would not sign Thompson after all.

"We have listened to all of the comments and Reece Thompson will not be signing for Selby Town Football Club," a club statement said.

'Fans' uproar'

Fans reacted angrily saying the club only took the decision not to sign Thompson when sponsors pulled out, but ignored fans' strength of feeling on the issue.

Some tweeted "money talks" but felt the club had reached the "right decision in the end".

A fan called Jordan tweeted: "Selby Town actually doubled down on their decision despite the fans' uproar, it was only when sponsors started pulling out that they backpeddled, shameful of them".

Ex-York City and Manchester United player Jono Greening tweeted when he thought the signing was going ahead that he hoped "the fans boycott the games".

