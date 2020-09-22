Selby Town criticised over U-turn on domestic violence convict Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Reece Thompson, who was convicted of assault and grievous bodily harm, was taken on trial by Selby Town earlier this year

A football club has come under fire for signing a player who was jailed for domestic violence.

Reece Thompson, who was convicted of assault and grievous bodily harm, was taken on trial by Selby Town earlier this year.

Following a backlash after he played against Tadcaster in August, the club said he would not be joining, but has now changed its position.

Some fans said it sent out the wrong message to victims of abuse.

Previously, the club said it had shown "a serious error of judgement" after fielding the 26-year-old.

'Club doesn't condone'

However, in an updated statement , the non-league side said it was not its place to "further punish" the player for his actions.

"The club does not condone Reece's actions and we can only imagine the impact upon those involved," a spokesperson said.

"Reece has rightly been judged in a court of law and served his sentence.

"With that in mind we believe that a second chance could and should be provided..."

Dozens of fans responded to the move on the club's social media pages, with many disagreeing with the decision.

Minority agree

One fan wrote: "It's not about 'not punishing him - it's about your integrity as a community club of Selby and the message it sends out to thousands of women who suffer from domestic violence at the hands of their partners."

A minority of the posts agreed with the move.

"Common sense prevails," one fan said.

Thompson appeared at Nottingham Crown Court in April 2019 where he admitted grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage of property.

The player, who lived in Doncaster at the time, was jailed for three years and four months and given a restraining order lasting 10 years.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics Selby

Doncaster

Tadcaster