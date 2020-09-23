Richmond School teacher Dave Clark killed by cows Published duration 23 minutes ago

image copyright Richmond School image caption Mr Clark had been deputy head at the school for 17 years

A deputy head teacher has been killed by cows while out walking.

Dave Clark was in a field off Hurgill Road in Richmond, North Yorkshire, when it happened on Monday evening.

In a tribute, head teacher Jenna Potter said Mr Clark was the "heart and soul" of Richmond School. "Our thoughts are with Dave's wife, his children and wider family at this difficult time."

North Yorkshire Police said officers were working to establish the circumstances of his death.

The head teacher said: "He was an enormous character, a brilliant school leader and simply a lovely man who enriched the life of everyone he came into contact with, just by being himself and doing what he did every day."

She said Mr Clark had joined the school in 1997 and was promoted to deputy head in 2003. She said he was highly regarded by colleagues and students and expected very high standards from every pupil.

"All of this Dave did with a smile and a level of kindness and care that is seldom seen," she added.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the force had been called to a report of a man in his 50s being injured by cows in a field north of Richmond.

"He was treated by paramedics, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene."

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, the force added.