Burial plot included in Malton council home sale Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Willowgreen Estate Agents image caption Malton Lodge sits on the edge of New Malton Cemetery

A council in North Yorkshire is selling a property adjoining a graveyard - with a burial plot included.

The three-bedroom detached home next to New Malton Cemetery in Malton is being sold by the town's council to help fund graveyard improvement work.

Its "unusual" offering is an optional extra "should the owner wish to have this included", according to the estate agents dealing with the sale.

The property, called Malton Lodge, has a guide price of £250,000.

The "characterful" home has "plenty of scope to update", according to the sellers, with room to extend the property onto land at the rear.

image copyright Willowgreen Estate Agents image caption The sale will help to fund improvement work to the graveyard's two chapels of rest, located a short distance away from the property

Mayor of Malton councillor Paul Emberley said: "An opportunity arose earlier this year to sell the property, which had been continually occupied for about 20 years, when our tenant decided to move to another part of the town.

"Members subsequently made a decision to sell the asset earlier this year as part of a wider investment programme."

Malton Town Council said the sale will help pay for restoring the main cemetery gates, widening access roads and restoration work on the graveyard's two chapels of rest.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk