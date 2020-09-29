Josh Reeson drugs death: Four bailed by York police Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright North Yorkshire Police image caption Josh Reeson died in hospital after taking illegal drugs, police say

Four people who were being questioned over the death of a teenager who died after taking illegal drugs in York have been released on bail.

Josh Reeson, 15, was found in an alley off Hospital Fields Road in the early hours of Sunday. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Six people aged between 14 and 37 were arrested in connection with his death on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

All have now been released pending further inquiries, police said.

Two 14-year-old boys were released on Monday while the others - a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a woman, 33, and a man, 37 - were released on Tuesday, all under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

