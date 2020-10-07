Tower Two on York's ancient city walls renovated
The interior of one of the towers along York's historical walls is to be exposed for the first time in 200 years as part of repairs.
Tower Two, near Baile Hill Terrace, has deteriorated over the past five years and needs to be stabilised, City of York Council said.
The damage was caused by infilling during the 18th or 19th Centuries.
The walls, described by the council as "the most complete and finest in England", will remain open.
A temporary walkway will be set up allowing a view of the works in progress.
Visitors currently have to follow a one-way system around the walls.
Ian Milsted, of York Archaeological Trust, said; "It will be a surprise to many people that the walls were never designed to have this kind of walkway or that sections of the walls were filled in to create the path.
"The contents of the tower, a rubble infill, are pushing the tower causing it to bulge and crack.
"This will be the first time in 200 years that the inside of this tower will be exposed, and with the infill removed, more of the historic tower will be visible for generations to come."
The work is expected to last at least four months.
York's walls: Almost 2,000 years of history
- York's walls date back to the Romans who originally built them from earth and wood in 71 AD
- They were patched up by the Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Normans. Some sections were in stone while others remained earthen ramparts
- They were rebuilt in stone in the 13th Century to defend against raiders from Scotland
- They were last defended in 1757 against rioters protesting about taxation
- The damaged tower - Tower Two - was probably built in the mid-14th Century between the visible remains of a motte and bailey castle and Bitchdaughter tower
- Work might reveal the relationship between the defensive walls and the abandoned castle
- The walls run for 2.1 miles (3.4km)
Source: York Civic Trust, BBC
