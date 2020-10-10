'Sweets laced with drugs' seized by police arresting teens
"Carefully-disguised sweets" potentially laced with controlled drugs have been seized by police, prompting a warning to parents to be vigilant.
The items were found during the arrest of four teenagers in Ripon on Thursday evening.
The four were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, money laundering and weapons offences.
Police said anyone consuming the sweets could be at risk of serious harm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Among the items seized during the arrests were carefully-disguised sweets - which officers strongly believe are laced with controlled drugs.
"Police are extremely concerned that anyone consuming these items could be at risk of serious harm, and are asking parents to be particularly vigilant, and ensure their children understand the risks."
