Malton chase: Car dumped on railway line after high-speed pursuit
- Published
A car was abandoned in the middle of a railway line after a late-night police chase in North Yorkshire.
A farmer called police on Tuesday night with concerns someone was trying to steal equipment and valuables from a farm near Malton.
A Vauxhall Vectra was pursued at high speed on the B1253 towards Duggleby, with the driver turning off its lights to try to escape.
After a ten-minute chase, the car was left in Malton near a level crossing.
Using a police dog, a drone and a police helicopter, the suspect was found in a nearby field at about 00:25 BST.
A man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug driving.
The 36-year-old, who remains in custody, was further arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, a vehicle registration plate offence, criminal damage, burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.
