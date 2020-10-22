Couple get married on York Hospital Covid ward
A couple have got married in a ceremony on a hospital coronavirus ward.
Debbie and James Cavanagh tied the knot at York Hospital, where James is being treated for Covid-19.
York Register Office and the hospital put special safety measures in place, with two nurses from the ward volunteering to act as witnesses.
Mrs Cavanagh described the occasion as "absolutely amazing", with medical staff arranging a cake and confetti and a local florist donating flowers.
"It was perfect, absolutely perfect, I couldn't have wished for anything else," she said.
The couple have know each other for more than 12 years after meeting in a pub.
They were booked to get married on 14 November but brought the date forward after Mr Cavanagh, who has underlying health conditions, was rushed into hospital.
A special licence was issued to allow the service to take place in the hospital and doctors put infection control measures in place in a small room just off the Covid ward.
Nurses used a hole punch to make confetti from paper.
Mrs Cavanagh paid tribute to the hospital's medical staff and the register office team who went out of their way to organise the ceremony with just a few days notice.
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts," she said. "Our day was perfect and it meant the absolute world to us."
Hundreds of people posted comments and congratulations after the NHS trust published pictures of the wedding ceremony online.
Mrs Cavanagh is now self-isolating at home following the wedding, while her husband remains in hospital.
