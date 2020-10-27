North Yorkshire reveals local government shake-up plan
- Published
Replacing North Yorkshire's councils with a single unitary authority would "transform public services", according to the county council.
The government has asked councils to submit proposals to simplify the current structure.
The county council's plan would mean the abolition of seven district councils but would retain the City of York unitary council.
District council's have proposed the creation of two new councils.
North Yorkshire's leader Carl Les told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the district's proposals would not deliver the level of savings the county council's plan would.
"It would save at least £30m a year through cutting red tape and reducing unnecessary senior manager and elected member costs," he said.
"Over five years it has the potential to transform public services and save £252m to plough back into local services."
Under the proposals the county council would serve a population of 618,000 while York would have a population of 211,000.
However, the district council's plan, compiled by KPMG, says the creation of two similar sized unitary authorities would offer greater efficiencies long-term.
It proposes an eastern council comprising York, Selby, Ryedale and Scarborough and one in the west made up of Hambleton, Craven, Harrogate and Richmondshire.
York said it had not been consulted on those proposals and a report to its executive said: "In no sense would York/Selby/Ryedale/Scarborough be considered a logical or functional economic geography, nor does it have any historical basis."
Simplifying council structures is considered essential by the government ahead of any devolution deal similar to those agreed by South and West Yorkshire.
The councils are expected to submit outline proposals to the government by 9 November.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.