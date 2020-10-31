York River Ouse search after woman falls from Lendal Bridge
Underwater and riverbank searches taking place along York's River Ouse after a woman fell from a bridge in the city centre.
The woman fell from Lendal Bridge into the water just after noon on Friday, said North Yorkshire Police.
The missing woman is thought to be from the city and aged in her early 20s, said the force.
The detailed searches are expected to continue over the weekend and into Monday, the police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the police.
