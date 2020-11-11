Leah Heyes: Mother warns cheap drugs sold 'on our doorsteps'
- Published
A mother whose teenage daughter died after taking ecstasy has warned that cheap drugs are being sold "on our doorsteps" in rural towns.
Leah Heyes, who was 15, died in May 2019 after taking two tablets in a car park in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
Two men who supplied the drug are due to be sentenced on Monday.
Leah's mother Kerry Roberts said "people don't think it happens" in rural areas.
An inquest held at the Northallerton's County Hall heard Leah suffered a cardiac arrest and died from intoxication.
Coroner Jonathan Leach told the hearing her death had shown taking drugs was a "very risky business".
Mrs Roberts said: "People don't think it happens here, they don't realise how cheap it is - they can go out with a fiver in their pocket and get this.
"People don't realise it's everywhere, it's on our doorsteps."
She said Leah was her "best friend" and the pair were "so open and honest with each other".
"It worries me that I thought she wouldn't do it, I thought she knew the dangers."
Mrs Roberts, who was pregnant at the time of Leah's death, said she never got to meet her baby sister.
"I'm devastated every day, her sister does something new and the first person I want to tell is Leah," Mrs Roberts said.
Julia Mulligan, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, said: "My concern is we don't understand this problem, how people are getting hold of the drugs, how easy it is.
"It's in every school and loads of young people are taking these drugs routinely at parties, we've seen the harm it can do."
