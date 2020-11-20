Lockdown speeding: Drivers 'barrelling' through villages
- Published
A police force has accused motorists of "sheer stupidity" for driving at nearly double the speed limit during the second Covid lockdown.
Officers in North Yorkshire said that in the two weeks since 5 November several drivers had been clocked doing nearly 60mph in built-up 30mph areas.
Speeds of more than 110mph had also been recorded on the A64 in the county.
During the earlier lockdown, officers said they had witnessed "appalling" incidents and "horrendous driving".
North Yorkshire Police said speeding was considered "even more dangerous" during lockdown because of the higher numbers of pedestrians out and about.
'Lethal speeds'
In the two weeks since 5 November in towns and villages across the county where the 30mph limit is in place some drivers were recorded travelling at 57mph.
At Killinghalll, near Harrogate, 40 offences were recorded in 45 minutes and at Leeds Road in the town 64 breaches were seen in one hour.
On the A64 near Malton and Tadcaster police recorded speeds of 111mph and 110mph and a driver was clocked at 107mph on the A19 near Northallerton.
Andy Tooke, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Since lockdown II began, we've seen a marked increase in the number of motoring offences we've captured.
"We've also seen some terrible driving, particularly in our communities.
"These are places where children are going to school, and residents are going on walks - yet some motorists are barrelling through these towns and villages at lethal speeds.
"At a time when communities are doing everything they can to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, driving through 30mph areas at twice the speed limit is sheer stupidity."
In April, the force warned that some drivers and motorcyclists were using the county's roads as a race track due to quieter road conditions as a result of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
