Susan Howells: Murder trial of Dale Tarbox restarts
A second trial has begun of a man charged with murdering a woman whose remains were found in Doncaster in October.
Susan Howells, 52, was last seen at her home in Harrogate in February 2019 and reported missing in August.
Leeds Crown Court heard Dale Tarbox, 40, is also charged with assisting an offender and preventing Ms Howells' lawful and decent burial.
A first trial in March was abandoned because of Covid-19.
A new jury has now been sworn in and the trial is expected to last two weeks.
