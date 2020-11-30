BBC News

York traffic ban extension prompts disabled 'exclusion' fears

image captionThe changes introduced in the summer are expected to remain in place for a further year

The extension of a traffic ban in York has left some disabled people fearing exclusion from the city centre.

The change, introduced to allow for increased social distancing in July, has been extended until September 2021.

Blue badge holders who are no longer able to park on those streets say it leaves them having to shop elsewhere.

The council said it had commissioned a review of the city centre's disabled parking offer.

The change restricted traffic on a number of streets on the edge of the city's existing pedestrian zone, but for Jane Burton, who is a blue badge holder, it has left her "angry and frustrated".

"My car is my legs," she explained.

"The city centre is less than a five-minute drive away, but now it could be in another country really because of the new restrictions.

"I have no choice but to go elsewhere. I feel very excluded from York city centre."

image captionBelinda Noda said the changes were "inconvenient and inconsiderate"

Wheelchair user Belinda Noda said the change had made shopping and socialising very difficult.

"I come into town, not so much for the shopping, but for the buzz, for the people, for the coffee, for the market.

"It's where I always get together with my friends, so now we don't."

Andy Kerr, head of regeneration at the City of York Council, said the scheme had allowed room for social distancing.

"The majority of people in York we've engaged with are in favour of the benefits it's brought," he said.

He said they were working with groups that had concerns and were undertaking a strategic review of disabled parking and access to the city centre.

In the short-term Mr Kerr said the council were placing as much blue badge parking space on the edges of the pedestrianised areas as possible.

