North Yorkshire border patrols give Covid travel warnings
- Published
Police are patrolling North Yorkshire's borders to warn people not to travel unnecessarily to or from areas affected by stricter coronavirus restrictions.
North Yorkshire is currently in tier two, but all surrounding counties bar Cumbria are in the stricter tier three.
The county's police force said it had increased its presence in border areas and number plate recognition cameras were also in use on various routes.
People in tier three are asked not to leave their area unless it is vital.
Officers said the guidelines on cross-border travel between areas under different tiers, which are not enforceable, had been introduced "for the health and safety of our most vulnerable residents".
Supt Mike Walker said: "I realise there may be some confusion over what is deemed necessary in these circumstances, so I'd like to be clear.
"It is neither necessary or acceptable to leave a tier three area and enter a lower tier area for a day trip or to visit a pub or restaurant for a meal.
"Please also be reminded that your tier restrictions travel with you and police can take enforcement action against you if you should breach those restrictions."
In the past four weeks, the force has issued 232 fines for Covid-19 law breaches, to a total of £35,000, according to North Yorkshire's Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.
Supt Walker added: "To those living in tier three areas, please do not try to side-step the tighter restrictions by visiting neighbouring tier three areas for a day or night out."
Guidance for travelling into or out of a tier 3 alert level area
The government says to avoid travelling outside your area, including for overnight stays, other than where necessary, such as:
- for work
- for education
- to access voluntary, charitable or youth services
- because of caring responsibilities
- for moving home
- to visit your support bubble
- for a medical appointment or treatment
Where necessary, you can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.