Girl, 5, wins Big Issue Christmas cover competition
- Published
A five-year-old girl's drawing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer dancing by a 'two metre apart' sign has won the Big Issue Christmas cover competition.
Evelyn Weston, from North Yorkshire, beat hundreds of entries for the annual contest run by the magazine, which is sold to help homeless people.
Her artwork of the jubilant mask-wearing reindeer is being featured on the front cover from Monday.
The competition's judge described it as a "positive spin on our times".
Evelyn's mum Jackie said: "She's such a little artist and spends so much time drawing, it's amazing for that to be recognised.
"She was very happy her picture is going to help people.
"The Big Issue design took her a few hours. She has a really good eye.
"We got lots of Christmas pictures out and she used lots of different things for reference, though the reindeer came from her own imagination."
The year's competition was judged by author and illustrator Nadia Shireen, creator of Good Little Wolf and The Bumblebear.
"Choosing the winner was incredibly tough, but it was felt that Evelyn's picture gave such a feelgood, positive spin on our times," she said.
"Rudolph is wearing a mask but nothing's going to stop him dancing! Oh, this cover made me so happy. I love the bright colours and Rudolph's definitely got all the right moves."
She described Evelyn's winning drawing as "absolutely joyful".
Big Issue editor Paul McNamee said: "You can't help but smile and feel better when you see it."
Ms Shireen congratulated all those who had taken part and added: "It's been an absolute nightmare trying to pick my favourites."
