Scarborough: Rising coastal Covid-19 rates a 'major concern'
Rising coronavirus infection rates on the North Yorkshire coast have been described as a "major concern" by the county council.
Scarborough has been highlighted as a particular focus of attention, with cases there increasing since the most recent England-wide lockdown eased.
North Yorkshire remains under tier two - high alert - Covid-19 restrictions.
The council said "community and household transmission" was a key factor in the spread of the virus.
The Scarborough district, which includes the popular destinations of Scarborough, Whitby and Filey, has a seven-day infection rate of 214 cases per 100,000 people.
Richard Webb, director of health and adult services at North Yorkshire County Council, said the district was "lucky not to be in tier three" and his major worry was the "concerning position" of Scarborough.
"The lockdown eased, the figures went up from 132 at the end of lockdown to 214. Some areas in the south of England at that level are actually in tier three," he said.
Mr Webb stressed the "great majority" of residents were following the rules, but there was a "small minority letting the side down".
Another factor is thought to be people visiting the coastal towns from surrounding areas which are in tier three - very high alert - restrictions, the council said.
Dr Ed Smith, a consultant in emergency medicine at Scarborough Hospital, said the hospital remained "very busy".
"We're very keen for people to continue to follow the government's advice regarding maintaining safe distances and reducing the risk of passing on or acquiring Covid infection," he said.
"We don't want the hospital overwhelmed with patients who are affected."
