York attraction plans replica Stonehenge
Plans have been unveiled for an archaeological attraction containing a replica of Stonehenge.
The proposed attraction at Wigginton, near York, would have areas dedicated to the Mesolithic, Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Age periods.
It would include a Neolithic long house and long barrow, Iron Age roundhouses and animal pens for pigs, goats and sheep.
The application is supported by the University of York.
Nicky Milner, professor of archaeology at the university, said: "We are excited by the proposed plans which would see a number of prehistoric archaeological buildings replicated.
"York is known internationally for its archaeological heritage.
"Yorkshire has a rich prehistoric past which deserves the attention this centre will bring."
The planned visitor attraction would "be hugely beneficial for schools in this region", she added.
The attraction would be named Wichestun, thought to be an earlier name for Wigginton, dating back to the 11th Century.
The real Stonehenge stands on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, where work began in the late Neolithic Age, around 3000 BC.
Over the centuries many changes were made to the monument, the last in the early Bronze Age, around 1500 BC.
The planning application to City of York Council has been submitted for green belt land off Narrow Lane in Wigginton, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
However, the documents give no indication of the size of the replica Stonehenge.
