Christmas Eve Jingle: Thousands to help combat loneliness
- Published
Thousands of people will stand on their doorsteps and ring bells for two minutes on Christmas Eve, as part of a campaign to combat loneliness.
The idea came from Mary Beggs-Reid, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, to "end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness" in her hometown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are backing the plan to ring bells at 18:00 GMT.
The idea is also to "give someone a bell" if they are likely to be alone.
More than 445,000 people across the world have now signed up to take part in the event through Facebook.
It includes the "Christmas Eve Jingle" as well as a plea to people to pick up the telephone and speak to loved ones who may be suffering from loneliness.
Ms Beggs-Reid was due to meet Mr Johnson in London on Monday to publicise the campaign, but due to tough new tier four restrictions being brought in, they now hope to hold a video call instead.
On Saturday, tougher restrictions were introduced and the planned relaxation of rules over Christmas was scrapped for those placed into tier four measures.
In the rest of England, Scotland and Wales, relaxed indoor mixing rules over the holidays were cut from five days to Christmas Day only.
Ms Beggs-Reid said "For some it will not change anything but for others it will be heartbreaking,"
"This will be our happy moment. Covid can not take this from us so ring louder.
"This year the Christmas spirit is so needed and for two minutes we can make sure nobody feels alone."
She added: "After this weekend it is needed more than ever."
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.