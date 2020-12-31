Pateley Bridge deaths: Two bodies found in property
- Published
A man and a woman have been found dead at a property in the Yorkshire Dales, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Blazefield near Pateley Bridge at about 13:30 GMT on Wednesday following a "report of concern for welfare".
The bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were found inside the property, North Yorkshire Police said.
Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths, the force added.
A police cordon is in place at the scene.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.