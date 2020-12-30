BBC News

Murder arrest over man's flat death in Selby

image copyrightIan S/Geograph
image captionPolice said they received reports of an altercation at the flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man found seriously injured at a flat in Selby.

Police were called to Finkle Street at 08:45 GMT on Tuesday following reports of an altercation. The victim was found and treated but died at the scene.

A woman at the flat was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The arrested man, aged in his 30s, is also being held on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

