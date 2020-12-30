Covid-19: York infection rate doubles in a week
- Published
The coronavirus infection rate in York has more than doubled in a week, new figures show.
The city recorded 235 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 25 December. In the previous week it was 115 cases.
Sharon Stoltz, the city's director of public health, said the rise was a "real disappointment" and could see residents face tougher restrictions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce details of which areas will change tiers later.
York is currently under tier two - high alert restrictions, with bars and restaurants remaining open as long as they serve food.
Neighbouring North Yorkshire is also in tier two and has seen a rise in case numbers, however the rest of Yorkshire and the North East are all in tier three - very high alert.
Ms Stoltz said a number of factors were involved in the rise including increased household mixing and people travelling from areas in higher tiers.
"We know people have perhaps become a little complacent with the rules," she said.
Ms Stoltz said the situation had deteriorated since the end of national lockdown in early December.
"A few weeks ago we had the lowest rate in the Yorkshire and Humber region, our rate had dropped below 60. That situation has now changed and our case rate is now higher than the regional average.
"Obviously it is a real disappointment."
In terms of moving the city to a higher tier of restrictions, Ms Stoltz said that was a decision for government.
"I think it is highly unlikely York will stay in tier two because clearly tier two is no longer working to contain the spread of infection," she added.
The Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, said she would support a move to a higher tier.
"If you have a differential in tiers then people are going to move from a high tier to a low tier as we saw just before Christmas as so many people came to York."
