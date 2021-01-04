Selby flat death: Man in court charged with murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another man at a flat in Selby.
Police were called to an address on Finkle Street on Tuesday 29 December after reports of an altercation.
The 36-year-old man appeared at York Magistrates' Court earlier and is due to appear again at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
The man, who cannot be named, is also accused of assault and attempted murder.
A woman who was also found at the flat was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, North Yorkshire Police said.
