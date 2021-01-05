Buckingham Palace thief jailed for stealing medals and photos
A Buckingham Palace catering assistant who stole medals and photographs from the Queen's residence has been jailed.
Adamo Canto, 37, stole items including signed photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a photo album of US President Donald Trump's UK visit.
Police said some of the goods, worth between £10,000 and £100,000, had been listed for sale on eBay.
Canto, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was jailed for eight months after he admitted stealing the items.
Southwark Crown Court heard police recovered a "significant quantity" of stolen items when they searched his quarters at the palace's Royal Mews, where he had worked as a catering assistant since 2015.
A total of 37 items were offered for sale "well under" their true value, with Canto making £7,741.
One item was a photo album of US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK, worth £1,500.
Canto also took official signed photographs of the Duke of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Some 77 items were taken from the palace shop, while others were stolen from staff lockers, the Queen's Gallery shop and the Duke of York's storeroom.
Canto also admitted stealing a Companion of Bath medal belonging to the Master of the Household, which was sold online for £350, and a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal from the locker of former British Army officer Maj Gen Richard Sykes.
Canto pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by an employee at a hearing in November and was jailed on Monday.
