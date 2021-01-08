Yorkshire snow: Drivers warned as roads closed
Motorists in North Yorkshire have been told not to travel unless the journey is essential amid dangerous road conditions caused by snow showers.
More than 60 schools in West and North Yorkshire have been closed for the day due to the weather.
The A169 from Pickering to Whitby was closed due to stranded vehicles, the county's roads policing group said.
Snow showers are forecast for many parts of West and North Yorkshire until Friday evening.
Under current national lockdown rules, residents must not leave their homes except where necessary.
The closed schools had been open to serve vulnerable pupils and key workers' children.
Northern Rail said flooding on the railway between Glaisdale and Whitby meant all lines were blocked.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day, with the stations of Whitby, Egton, Grosmont, Sleights and Ruswarp not currently served.
In West Yorkshire, Holme Moss in Kirklees has been shut due to the snowfall.
Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "If you are out and about on an essential journey, please do drive to the conditions, make sure you've got your lights on and you can be seen.
"We don't want to put any more pressure on our already overstretched NHS, so please take care."
North Yorkshire Police traffic constable David Minto tweeted: "Heavy snowfall around the county now.
"North and east areas particularly affected and certainly high ground."
